Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Bought by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 108,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,978 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC. owned 0.29% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 34.8% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 510.1% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 459.2% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAE stock opened at $22.41 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $28.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.29.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.