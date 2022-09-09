Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 176,865 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,035,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,865 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.38% of Flex worth $204,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Flex by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Flex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Flex by 69.6% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLEX. Argus raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Flex from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $18.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $19.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day moving average of $16.56. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.49.

In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 48,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $752,355.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,109,141 shares in the company, valued at $17,247,142.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 48,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $752,355.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,109,141 shares in the company, valued at $17,247,142.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 5,329 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $83,505.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,190.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 489,399 shares of company stock worth $7,128,183. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

