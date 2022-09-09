Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 3,333 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,193,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.36% of Marriott International worth $209,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Marriott International in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Marriott International in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 1,261.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. StockNews.com raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Marriott International to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Marriott International to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Marriott International to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.15.

Marriott International Price Performance

Marriott International stock opened at $159.40 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $195.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 22.68%.

Marriott International Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.