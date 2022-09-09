Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 427,011 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,670,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427,011 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.78% of Avnet worth $189,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 216.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. American Trust bought a new position in Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Avnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 24,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $1,063,786.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,285.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Avnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Avnet in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.43.

NASDAQ AVT opened at $42.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.29. Avnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $50.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 14.96%.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

