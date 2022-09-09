Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 628,297 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 26,369 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.39% of Fortinet worth $214,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on FTNT. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Fortinet from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fortinet to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.24.

Fortinet Stock Up 2.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

FTNT stock opened at $51.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of 63.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.26. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.37 and a fifty-two week high of $74.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,207 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,577 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Further Reading

