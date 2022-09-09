Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,350,657 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 320,655 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.07% of Huntington Bancshares worth $224,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,889,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902,358 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 287,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 103,989 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $176,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $14.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.18.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on HBAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.50 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.11.

Insider Activity

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 19,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 893,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,523,582.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at $3,308,457.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Torgow bought 19,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 893,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,523,582.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.