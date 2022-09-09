Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 655,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,465 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.36% of Moody’s worth $221,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 177.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $561,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Moody’s Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $313.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.92.

MCO stock opened at $296.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.22. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $251.01 and a 52 week high of $407.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.21.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Recommended Stories

