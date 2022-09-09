Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,267,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.77% of Cerner worth $212,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cerner during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in Cerner by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Cerner during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Cerner during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERN opened at $94.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.29. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $69.08 and a 52 week high of $95.40. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cerner in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

