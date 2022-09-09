Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,347,639 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 15,788 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.25% of Lear worth $192,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,998,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 21.4% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,265,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $893,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,398 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 2,314.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 590,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,036,000 after purchasing an additional 566,060 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lear by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,250,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,176,389,000 after buying an additional 473,004 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Lear by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,429,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $444,490,000 after buying an additional 261,518 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered Lear from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $158.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lear to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.60.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $137.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 73.13, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.49. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $118.38 and a 12-month high of $195.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.49.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Lear’s payout ratio is 163.83%.

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total value of $785,259.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,129,959.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 18,429 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,656 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

