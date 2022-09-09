Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 761,958 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,420,563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 761,958 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.72% of Navient worth $194,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Navient by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Navient by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 19,030 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Navient by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 436,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,272,000 after buying an additional 9,965 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Navient by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 132,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 86,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Navient alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Navient from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Navient to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

Navient Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $15.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.14, a quick ratio of 15.69 and a current ratio of 15.69. Navient Co. has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.91.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Navient had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navient Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

Navient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.