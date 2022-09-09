Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAT. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 8,106.5% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAT stock opened at $42.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.12. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $38.92 and a 52 week high of $49.67.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.