DinoX (DNXC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $58,655.00

DinoX (DNXC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. In the last week, DinoX has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. DinoX has a total market cap of $551,661.80 and approximately $58,655.00 worth of DinoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DinoX coin can currently be bought for $0.0162 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004693 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00036433 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004691 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,280.87 or 0.99837811 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00036534 BTC.

DNXC is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2021. DinoX’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,011,080 coins. DinoX’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. DinoX’s official website is dinox.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoX is a combat and strategy game in a sandbox environment. A beloved gameplay genre blended with a fan-favorite theme of dinosaurs.Players build dino kingdoms, rally resources to expand, build combative skills to occupy others, and due to the benefits of the metaverse, retain true ownership of the game.DinoX (DNXC) is the currency used for trading DNX eggs, staking, governing, playing the game and fully liquidable on marketplaces (ERC 20).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DinoX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DinoX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DinoX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

