DinoX Price Reaches $0.0159 on Top Exchanges (DNXC)

DinoX (DNXC) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. DinoX has a market capitalization of $539,422.41 and approximately $54,305.00 worth of DinoX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DinoX has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DinoX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0159 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DinoX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004771 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00037165 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004242 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004770 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,950.95 or 0.99934260 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00037979 BTC.

DinoX Coin Profile

DNXC is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2021. DinoX’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,011,080 coins. The official website for DinoX is dinox.io. DinoX’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DinoX

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoX is a combat and strategy game in a sandbox environment. A beloved gameplay genre blended with a fan-favorite theme of dinosaurs.Players build dino kingdoms, rally resources to expand, build combative skills to occupy others, and due to the benefits of the metaverse, retain true ownership of the game.DinoX (DNXC) is the currency used for trading DNX eggs, staking, governing, playing the game and fully liquidable on marketplaces (ERC 20).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DinoX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DinoX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DinoX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DinoX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DinoX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.