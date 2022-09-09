Dipper Network Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $84,098.99 (DIP)

Dipper Network (DIP) traded down 21.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 9th. During the last week, Dipper Network has traded 32% lower against the US dollar. One Dipper Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Dipper Network has a market capitalization of $84,098.99 and $19,545.00 worth of Dipper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004683 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,352.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004795 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020611 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00062147 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00069150 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005567 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004683 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00077052 BTC.

Dipper Network Coin Profile

Dipper Network (DIP) is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. Dipper Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 coins. Dipper Network’s official Twitter account is @etherisc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dipper Network is dippernetwork.com.

Buying and Selling Dipper Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

