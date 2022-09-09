disBalancer Market Cap Achieves $463,823.87 (DDOS)

disBalancer (DDOS) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 8th. Over the last week, disBalancer has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. disBalancer has a total market cap of $463,823.87 and approximately $38,663.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One disBalancer coin can now be purchased for $0.0721 or 0.00000357 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004949 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00037658 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004291 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,043.87 or 0.99197101 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00038652 BTC.

disBalancer Profile

disBalancer (DDOS) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2021. disBalancer’s total supply is 7,260,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,431,900 coins. The official website for disBalancer is disbalancer.com. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer.

disBalancer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “disBalancer is a decentralized network that provides DDoS Resistance service and a decentralized load balancer for infrastructure.”

