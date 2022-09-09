dKargo (DKA) Market Cap Hits $46.57 Million

dKargo (DKA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last week, dKargo has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. dKargo has a market cap of $46.57 million and $5.59 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dKargo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0458 or 0.00000218 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004759 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00037218 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004219 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,037.33 or 1.00106182 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00037780 BTC.

About dKargo

DKA is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,709,366 coins. dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dKargo is medium.com/dkargo. The official website for dKargo is dkargo.io/main_en.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment.DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received.”

