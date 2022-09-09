DMarket (DMT) Price Down 30.4% Over Last Week

DMarket (DMT) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. DMarket has a total market capitalization of $262,536.91 and approximately $5.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMarket coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DMarket has traded down 30.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004771 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00037165 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004242 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004770 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,950.95 or 0.99934260 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00037979 BTC.

DMarket is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 coins. The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com/ingame-items/item-list/csgo-skins. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DMarket is a marketplace based on blockchain and smart contracts to enable one-click sale, exchange or evaluation of every virtual item between all games on any platform. DMarket tokens will be the only platform currency supplying item prices for every trade, exchange, fee and smart contract.DMarket wants to create a whole new economic segment. Any kind of collaboration between gamers and games developers on DMarket platform will be regulated by market demand. Therefore, gamers have their own interest in the looting rare items, as well as game developers in creating and maintaining of unique, relevant, and tradable gaming content. Users (players as well as developers) will be able to leverage their own achievements and time spent, either for better gaming experience or for monetary purposes.DMarket API will be supported by any popular gaming engine (Unreal Engine, Cryengine, Unity 3D, etc.). DMarket API will be available for any games, whether old games (from the 1990s) or new ones. This is caused by the existence of a big community which is still playing old-fashioned games, and have been collecting enormous amount of digital items, which can be converted into real value.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMarket should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMarket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

