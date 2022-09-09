DMScript Trading 47.9% Higher This Week (DMST)

DMScript (DMST) traded 65% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One DMScript coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DMScript has a total market capitalization of $29,385.15 and approximately $4.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DMScript has traded 47.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.86 or 0.00398827 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002340 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.81 or 0.00798125 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00015437 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020407 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000301 BTC.
About DMScript
DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here.
DMScript Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for DMScript Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMScript and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.