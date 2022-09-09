Dock (DOCK) Hits Market Capitalization of $17.34 Million

Dock (DOCK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. During the last week, Dock has traded 7% higher against the dollar. Dock has a market capitalization of $17.34 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dock coin can currently be bought for about $0.0216 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,276.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004813 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020686 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00061904 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00068912 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005501 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00077551 BTC.

About Dock

Dock is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 869,619,709 coins and its circulating supply is 802,529,482 coins. Dock’s official website is dock.io. The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dock Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

