Doctors Coin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $14,517.00 (DRS)

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Doctors Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Doctors Coin has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and $14,517.00 worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Doctors Coin has traded up 13.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Doctors Coin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00030559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000090 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000068 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002487 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Belka (BELKA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Doctors Coin

Doctors Coin is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 559,819,251 coins. Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net. Doctors Coin’s official message board is t.me/beautypaycoin. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees.

Buying and Selling Doctors Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doctors Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Doctors Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Doctors Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Doctors Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.