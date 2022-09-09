Dogecoin Price Hits $0.0634 on Top Exchanges (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 3% higher against the dollar. Dogecoin has a market cap of $8.41 billion and $492.43 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0634 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00023453 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.89 or 0.00286967 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000981 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001281 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002386 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00028365 BTC.

Monavale (MONA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $659.09 or 0.03106324 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past years, thousands of new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

