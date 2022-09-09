DogemonGo (DOGO) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

DogemonGo (DOGO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. DogemonGo has a market cap of $890,633.87 and approximately $14,590.00 worth of DogemonGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DogemonGo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DogemonGo has traded 22.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004687 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00036539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004184 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004685 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,281.43 or 0.99723420 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00036299 BTC.

About DogemonGo

DogemonGo (DOGO) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2021. DogemonGo’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,930,000,000 coins. DogemonGo’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DogemonGo is https://reddit.com/r/dogemongoapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DogemonGo’s official website is dogemongo.com.

DogemonGo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DogemonGo is a Binance Smart Chain (BSC) augmented reality (AR) mobile game similar to Pokemon Go, where you locate, capture, train, and battle virtual creatures called Dogemons. DogemonGo Combines the Playing Experience with “Dogemons”Users can catch Dogemons and sometimes you can find Crypto Currency as prey among other Dogemons.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogemonGo directly using US dollars.

