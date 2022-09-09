DOGGY Trading Up 5.9% Over Last 7 Days (DOGGY)

DOGGY (DOGGY) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 9th. Over the last week, DOGGY has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DOGGY coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DOGGY has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $319,437.00 worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004942 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002143 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000097 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000490 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00053632 BTC.

DOGGY Coin Profile

DOGGY is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2021. DOGGY’s total supply is 4,040,124,310 coins.

Buying and Selling DOGGY

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto doggies are 10,000 procedurally designed NFTs in gif format with cute animation by top-notch artists and they can be minted by burning Doggy tokens. Each of the NFTs is unique with traits like dog breed, color, or accessories.Telegram”

