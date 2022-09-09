Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Dollar General by 156.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Dollar General by 12.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,125,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,502,000 after buying an additional 121,249 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 26.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,135,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,495,000 after purchasing an additional 125,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at about $474,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Dollar General from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.46.

In other Dollar General news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total value of $25,866,121.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,418,557.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Dollar General news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total value of $10,781,983.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,175,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total value of $25,866,121.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,369 shares in the company, valued at $20,418,557.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 280,422 shares of company stock valued at $67,506,787 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG opened at $247.41 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.33. The stock has a market cap of $55.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.42.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.04. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 21.91%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

