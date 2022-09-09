Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC decreased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 23,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 45,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chronos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $82.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.99. The firm has a market cap of $68.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on D. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.29.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.