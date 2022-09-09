Donaldson Capital Management LLC Buys 2,172 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 43.3% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,092,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,012 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.4% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,272,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,442 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,059 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,776,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $815,524,000 after purchasing an additional 899,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,804.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 937,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,235,000 after purchasing an additional 888,292 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interpublic Group of Companies

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IPG. Macquarie downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. ING Group began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.56.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $27.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.46. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $39.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 46.77%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

