Donaldson Capital Management LLC Buys 7,231 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 605.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. First Command Bank raised its stake in Enbridge by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENB. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.46.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $41.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.79. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.668 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 140.00%.

Enbridge Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.