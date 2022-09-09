Donaldson Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,756 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Equifax by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Equifax by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equifax by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,948,000 after acquiring an additional 9,094 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Equifax by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 8,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equifax by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,090,947,000 after acquiring an additional 155,572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $225.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Equifax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.13.

Equifax Stock Up 1.5 %

EFX opened at $196.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.04. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.25 and a twelve month high of $300.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.50.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.