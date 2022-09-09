Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $1.49 Million Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 61.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,030 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $16,480,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,042 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Salesforce by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,246,233,000 after buying an additional 1,417,895 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,448,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,914,460,000 after buying an additional 564,493 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,234,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,234,635,000 after buying an additional 669,616 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,689,030,000. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $157,477.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,989 shares in the company, valued at $5,111,025.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,239.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $157,477.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,989 shares in the company, valued at $5,111,025.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,849 shares of company stock worth $12,442,710 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $156.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $156.90 billion, a PE ratio of 290.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.48 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.11.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

