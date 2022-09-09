Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $1.94 Million Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,446,000 after buying an additional 1,269,147 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 26.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,455,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,819,000 after buying an additional 3,419,393 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,807,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,658,000 after buying an additional 338,819 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 0.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,672,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,488,000 after buying an additional 18,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,726,000 after buying an additional 113,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ABC opened at $147.54 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $113.68 and a 52 week high of $167.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.96 and a 200-day moving average of $149.15.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $60.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.03 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 350.60% and a net margin of 0.78%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total transaction of $1,621,205.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,975,237.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 34,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,374 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.55.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

