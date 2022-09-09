Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $787,000 Stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 97.3% in the first quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 443,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,095,000 after buying an additional 218,671 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 48.1% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 431,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,842,000 after buying an additional 140,319 shares during the period. TTP Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 66.8% during the first quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 385,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,322,000 after purchasing an additional 154,566 shares during the period. Rollins Financial raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 135.0% during the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 366,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,019,000 after purchasing an additional 210,325 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 96.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 229,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,083,000 after purchasing an additional 112,938 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA SSO opened at $49.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.72 and its 200-day moving average is $54.16. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a one year low of $41.52 and a one year high of $74.76.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

