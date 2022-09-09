Donaldson Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

Honeywell International Price Performance

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ HON opened at $187.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $126.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.35 and a 52-week high of $228.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.79.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.48%.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

