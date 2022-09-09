Donaldson Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.7% in the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Tamar Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.7% in the first quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of MELI opened at $922.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $844.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $904.68. The company has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.04 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.30. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $600.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1,922.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,388.18.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

