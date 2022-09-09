Donaldson Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3.4% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.9% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,959,814.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,959,814.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total transaction of $70,702.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,670 shares of company stock worth $18,599,374. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Public Storage Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI set a $348.00 price objective on Public Storage in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $367.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.33.

PSA stock opened at $339.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $330.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.37. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $292.32 and a 52-week high of $421.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 68.14%.

Public Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.