Donaldson Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,170 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 152.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 46.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,545 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 62,617.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 128,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,337,000 after acquiring an additional 128,365 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 62.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 16,037 shares in the last quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 16.0% during the first quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC now owns 334,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,885,000 after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 2.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter.

Get Carvana alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on Carvana from $100.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Carvana from $90.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Carvana from $142.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Carvana from $65.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Carvana Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE CVNA opened at $33.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.05 and its 200 day moving average is $61.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 2.60. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $345.98.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by ($0.54). Carvana had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 115.22%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Daniel J. Gill acquired 94,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,046,380.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 131,023 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,370.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Daniel J. Gill bought 94,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.77 per share, with a total value of $2,046,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,370.71. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II bought 1,191,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.67 per share, with a total value of $24,627,643.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,578,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,293,750.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carvana Profile

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.