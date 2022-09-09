Donaldson Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price target on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.08.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $42.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.68. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $34.12 and a 52-week high of $57.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 13.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

