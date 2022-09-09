Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 367 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,453,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,523,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,492 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Progressive by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,790,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,700,376,000 after buying an additional 1,393,588 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Progressive by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,182,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,790,308,000 after buying an additional 572,891 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Progressive by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,955,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $919,293,000 after buying an additional 134,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Progressive by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,824,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $905,812,000 after buying an additional 1,205,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PGR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $129.00 price target on Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.08.

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PGR stock opened at $129.22 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $89.35 and a 1-year high of $129.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $75.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.30, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Progressive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

