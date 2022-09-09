Dopex Price Hits $468.69 (DPX)

Dopex (DPX) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Dopex coin can currently be bought for approximately $468.69 or 0.02204202 BTC on exchanges. Dopex has a market cap of $53.90 million and $241,386.00 worth of Dopex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dopex has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00036525 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004185 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,237.98 or 0.99880595 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036235 BTC.

Dopex Profile

DPX is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2021. Dopex’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,000 coins. The Reddit community for Dopex is https://reddit.com/r/Dopex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dopex is www.dopex.io. Dopex’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dopex

According to CryptoCompare, “Dopex (Decentralized Options Exchange) is a decentralized options protocol that aims to maximize liquidity and minimize losses for option writers while maximizing gains for option buyers. This is done in a passive manner for liquidity-contributing participants.”

