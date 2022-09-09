Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Research Coverage Started at Truist Financial

Equities research analysts at Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DOCS. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Doximity from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Doximity from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Doximity from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Doximity from $70.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.63.

Get Doximity alerts:

Doximity Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Doximity stock opened at $33.89 on Wednesday. Doximity has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $107.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41, a P/E/G ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.17 and its 200 day moving average is $41.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Doximity

Doximity Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCS. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Doximity by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Doximity in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Doximity by 225.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.99% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.