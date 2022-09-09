Doyle Wealth Management Acquires 1,158 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 548,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,704,000 after acquiring an additional 27,674 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 26,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,530,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 289,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,368,000 after buying an additional 8,189 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $241.93 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $213.19 and a 12-month high of $328.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $244.50 and a 200-day moving average of $251.44.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

