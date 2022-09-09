Doyle Wealth Management Acquires New Position in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. 20.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Invesco Municipal Trust Stock Performance
Invesco Municipal Trust stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.58. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $14.06.
Invesco Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement
Invesco Municipal Trust Profile
Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
