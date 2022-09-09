Doyle Wealth Management Buys 2,792 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 69.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,823 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.80.
Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $82.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $133.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.65 and its 200 day moving average is $95.86. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $71.60 and a one year high of $164.46.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
