Doyle Wealth Management Cuts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Doyle Wealth Management cut its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,846 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 25,211 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Comcast by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Comcast by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 34,563 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $18,698,259,000 after buying an additional 2,751,429 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,932,903 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $90,499,000 after buying an additional 39,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of CMCSA opened at $34.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.90. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $33.74 and a 12-month high of $60.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. Comcast’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.17.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

