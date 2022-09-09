Doyle Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,481,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,183,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,424 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,372,107,000 after purchasing an additional 813,983 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,514 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,731,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,130,000 after buying an additional 409,009 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,213,765,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $315.50 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $220.20 and a 12 month high of $335.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.78 billion, a PE ratio of 50.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.38.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.84, for a total transaction of $64,436,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,623,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,102,769,860.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.84, for a total transaction of $64,436,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,623,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,102,769,860.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 753,125 shares of company stock valued at $242,744,201. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Citigroup increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.44.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

