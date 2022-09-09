Doyle Wealth Management Has $597,000 Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,264,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,074,000 after buying an additional 3,101,529 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,840,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,737 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,762,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,123,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,391,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,087,000 after purchasing an additional 644,221 shares in the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Price Performance

MO opened at $45.15 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.01 and its 200 day moving average is $49.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.55, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 371.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

