Doyle Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 833.3% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP stock opened at $143.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.60. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $129.56 and a one year high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

