Doyle Wealth Management Invests $127,000 in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PML. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 783.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000.

NYSE PML opened at $10.71 on Friday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $15.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

