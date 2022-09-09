Doyle Wealth Management Sells 177 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Doyle Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,043 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $947,274,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 26,472.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,381,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $28,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372,503 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Oracle by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $531,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,713 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,399,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $156,466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle stock opened at $74.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Several research firms have commented on ORCL. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.77.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

