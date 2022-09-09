DragonVein Trading Down 88.8% Over Last Week (DVC)

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 28.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 9th. DragonVein has a total market capitalization of $60,490.16 and $8,358.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DragonVein coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DragonVein has traded down 88.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004751 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00037051 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004228 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,033.99 or 0.99916198 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00037423 BTC.

DragonVein Coin Profile

DragonVein (CRYPTO:DVC) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here. DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io.

Buying and Selling DragonVein

According to CryptoCompare, “As a unified currency of the Dragon Vein, DVC can be used to trade, rent and purchase content within the ecosystems, as well as customize your favorite content. DVC can be used to complete the distribution and promotion of VR content, intellectual property trading, intellectual property ownership confirmation, equipment trading, etc.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

