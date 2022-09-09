Drep [new] Achieves Market Capitalization of $20.18 Million (DREP)

Drep [new] (DREP) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. During the last week, Drep [new] has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Drep [new] has a total market capitalization of $20.18 million and $4.45 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Drep [new] coin can now be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00002504 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Drep [new]

Drep [new] (DREP) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep.

Drep [new] Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

